 Mumbai: Driver Killed, 2 Welders Injured In Gas Tanker Blast During Welding Work
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Mumbai: Driver Killed, 2 Welders Injured In Gas Tanker Blast During Welding Work

A tanker driver was killed and two welders were injured after an empty gas tanker exploded during welding work at a garage in Mumbai's Mukund Nagar on Friday evening. The blast occurred between 4:40 pm and 5 pm near the D1/2 HPCL building under the RCF Police Station limits. Police have launched an investigation, and further legal action is underway.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, July 17, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
Mumbai: Driver Killed, 2 Welders Injured In Gas Tanker Blast During Welding Work
Mumbai: Driver Killed, 2 Welders Injured In Gas Tanker Blast During Welding Work |

Mumbai: A tanker driver was killed and two welders were injured after an explosion occurred in an empty gas tanker during welding work at a garage in Mukund Nagar under the RCF Police Station limits on Friday evening.

According to police, the incident took place between 4:40 pm and 5:00 pm near the D1/2 HPCL building in Mukund Nagar. The explosion occurred while welding work was being carried out on the empty gas tanker bearing registration number MH 43 Y 8562.

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The tanker driver died in the blast, while the two welders sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation, and further legal action is underway.

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