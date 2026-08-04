Mumbai: Driver Injured After Car Plunges From Second-Floor Parking At Kandivali Residential Building | VIDEO

A car fell from the second-floor parking area of a residential building in Kandivali, leaving the driver with minor injuries | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: A driver sustained minor injuries after a car slipped from the second-floor parking area of a residential building in Kandivali (West) on Tuesday. The driver has been identified as Subhash Yadav.

According to the Charkop police, they received a phone call informing them that a car had fallen while being moved through a vehicle lift at Horizon Building, located on Card Siddheshwar Road near Ganesh Chowk in Charkop.

Car Falls From Parking Area

The incident occurred around 10 pm. Upon reaching the spot at around 10.15 pm, police found that the car had slipped from the second-floor parking area along with the driver and landed in the parking space below. The driver suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The owner of the vehicle immediately took the injured driver to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and later discharged.

Police said there is no complaint or suspicion of foul play in connection with the incident. Further inquiry is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

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Vehicle Owner Responds

The car belongs to Sandhya Doshi, a corporator from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). Speaking to The Free Press Journal, she said, "He was unable to apply the brakes, which led to the accident. Fortunately, he did not suffer any major injuries. His condition is stable, and he is undergoing treatment at Oscar Hospital. His life is more important than the car or any other property that was damaged."

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