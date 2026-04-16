Mumbai: Driver Accused Of Posting Objectionable Religious Content On Facebook Gets Bail From Esplanade Court

Driver Accused Of Posting Objectionable Religious Content On Facebook Gets Bail From Esplanade Court | Representational Image

Mumbai: After spending ten days in police custody at Cuffe Parade Police Station, accused Sunil Rajdore (37), a driver by profession, has been granted bail by the Esplanade Court on a surety of ₹25,000. Accused Sunil Rajdore allegedly posted objectionable video on Facebook.

Advocate Sunil Pandey, appearing for the accused, argued that his client had been falsely implicated in the case. He contended that Rajdore was a “victim of circumstances” and had been induced by others. The defence further claimed that the controversial Facebook ID did not belong to the accused, alleging that his account had been hacked and misused through AI tools to upload the objectionable content.

Complaint Details : According to the complaint filed by Mohammed Arif Laddan Ali (24), a driver and resident of Cuffe Parade, he came across an objectionable video on Facebook on March 30, 2026, at around 10:30 pm. The complainant stated that while browsing videos on his Facebook account “MD Arif Ali,” he noticed a 2-minute-44-second video uploaded from a Facebook profile named “Sunita Gupta,” allegedly linked to the accused. The video reportedly contained abusive language targeting Islam, including derogatory remarks about the Quran, mosques, and madrasas, which hurt his religious sentiments. He subsequently approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Cuffe Parade Police registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. The investigation was carried out under the supervision of Police Inspector Ashwini Patil. Considering the sensitivity of the matter and to avoid any law and order situation, police arrested Rajdore from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar in the early hours.

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During interrogation, police found prima facie evidence of his involvement.

The complainant submitted the video in a pen drive, which was seized and documented as evidence. During custody, police accessed the accused’s Facebook account, downloaded the video, and preserved it in two separate pen drives. The accused’s mobile phone was also seized and recorded as case property.

Police records indicate that the accused has previous criminal cases registered against him, including 2014 case under IPC Sections 285 and 34, in 2016 a case under IPC Sections 324, 323, 504, 506, and 34 and also case registered under Section 106 in 2023.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the Esplanade Court granted bail to the accused on furnishing a surety of ₹25,000. The matter is currently under further investigation.

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