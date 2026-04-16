Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Dumper Driver Killed, 2 Injured After Speeding Car Rams Stationary Vehicle On Atal Setu

Speeding car crashes into halted dumper on Atal Setu, killing driver and injuring two during roadside repair work | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 16: A dumper driver was killed and two others were injured after a speeding car rammed into a stationary vehicle on the Atal Setu in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Case registered against car driver

The Ulwe police have registered a case against the car driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act, while the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Victims identified

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Afshar Mahboob Ahmad (34), a Mumbai resident. The injured include dumper cleaner Altaf Alam Mujawar (25) and the car driver. All were involved in transporting soil from Mumbai to Ulwe.

Sequence of events

According to police, the incident occurred on April 15 at around 8 pm when the dumper, heading towards Ulwe from Mumbai, suffered a puncture in its rear left tyre a short distance before the Atal Setu toll plaza. Ahmad parked the vehicle on the roadside and asked the cleaner to get underneath to remove the damaged tyre.

However, as the jack was faulty, Ahmad had called the vehicle owner to arrange another jack. Meanwhile, he stood on the right side of the dumper, signalling oncoming vehicles to pass.

Fatal collision

At that moment, a speeding blue car (MH-03-DG-6963) approaching from behind crashed into the stationary dumper and hit Ahmad with great force. He sustained severe head injuries in the impact.

Bystanders rushed him to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, where doctors declared him dead around 10 pm before treatment could begin.

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Injuries and investigation

"The cleaner, who was under the dumper at the time, and the car driver also sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment," said a police officer from Ulwe police station.

The Ulwe police have booked the car driver under Sections 106(1), 281, 225(a), 225(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway under the supervision of senior police officials.

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