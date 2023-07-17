Mumbai: Drinks, Chicken & Mutton Mark This Gatari Amavasya

Mumbai: On Sunday afternoon, as he relaxed, Arvind Parab, a resident of Mulund, made sure that he had his fill of alcohol. A septuagenarian who likes his drinks, Parab made sure that he had enough of Old Monk which he said suited the rainy weather along with chicken and mutton. Parab observed Deep Amavasya, more popular as Gatari Amawasya, before the two months of austerities that he and many others mark for Shravan during which they do not touch alcohol and non-veg.

"Gattari is a word that you find only here. In the old times, Mumbai was full of mills where labourers from Konkan belt and Satara-Karad region would work. Back then, local alcohol would be made by Bhandaris that was consumed by them before the month of Shravan. They would consume it to such an extent that they would sleep on the roads and mills would be shut the next day. It would be called Adwa. The culture of celebrating Gattari Amawasya started then with large gatherings," said Parab, who enjoyed his drink and food alone due to age and travel constraints that are coupled due to monsoon.

Though not with him, his other friends in Dadar also enjoyed Gatari. As Sunday ended, Kundan Agaskar, Parab’s friend with a few others in the neighbourhood got together to have some non-veg delicacies they were to forgo for next two months. An avid foodie who enjoys chicken, mutton, fish and prawns, Agaskar had Keema and egg at an Irani Cafe in the evening that was to be followed with more non-veg delicacies at home in the night.

“We Pathare Prabhus have observed Shravan strictly in our house since childhood. Non-veg food was enjoyed today because it will not be consumed for a good two months. We went to an Irani Cafe to feast on Keema, half fry with bread with dinner lined up at home. During Shravan, there is one meal early during the day and one at night,” said Agaskar as he planned to have a frugal diet during Shravan.

Many fast and also do not shave

Associated with Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati, Shravani is observed by many by keeping away from food (mainly non-veg) and alcoholic drinks. Many fast and also do not shave. To make up for the long haul, they make most of the Ashadi Amavasya which is more popularly known as Gattari Amawasya. The Amawasya which is to fall on July 17 was observed by those indulging in food and drinks on Sunday itself.

Those who celebrate the Amawasya the traditional way of Deep Amavasya or Somvati Amawasya planned to do it the traditional way.

“Deep Amavasya or Somvati Amawasya will be from Sunday night 10pm to Monday night. On this day, we wash and clean the lamp in which diaya are lit and also light them at night,” said Vijay Naikude, Vile Parle resident whose family planned to wash and light diyas to mark Amavasya.

“In Jejuri, there is jatra of during this time. The austerities that we observe start from Shravan and can go up to the Navratri period,” said Girish Walawalkar, another person who will be giving up on food to observe Shravan.

