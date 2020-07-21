'Gatari' celebration takes fatal turn, man stabbed to death

Mumbai: 'Gatari' celebrations turned out to be sore for a 38-year-old man from Vidyavihar who was killed in a drunken brawl on Sunday night.

According to the police, two groups were drinking alcohol on Sunday night to celebrate Gatari. An argument broke out among them which led to the death of Jitendra Gagada. Following the incident, Tilak Nagar police arrested four persons.

The incident took place at 8:30 pm on Sunday at an open space near railway quarters in Vidyavihar when the two groups were consuming liquor separately there. According to the police, a heated argument broke out between the two groups when the deceased Gagada raised his objection for making noise. However, this had angered the main accused Aniket Gaitadake and his friends.

According to the police, Aniket then went to his home nearby and brought a sword while his brother Atish and their friend Santosh brought knives. The accused then allegedly stabbed Gagada many times in his stomach and on the other parts of his body as well. Somehow, Gagada managed to escape. Gagadas then rushed to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar where he succumbed during treatment.

The hospital then informed the Tilak Nagar police, and subsequently, all the accused were arrested before Monday morning.

The arrested were identified as Gaitadake, (24), his younger brother Atish Gaitadake (23) and their friends Santosh Raghubir Singh (32), Akshay Pradeep Rewale, (25).

According to the police, all the accused live in Mohan Nagar area in Vidyavihar (east), except Rewale all other accused have cases of assault in Tilak Nagar police station. The deceased Gagada was a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Vidyavihar east and has four assault cases against him at the police station.

All the accused were produced before the court on Monday which remanded them police custody till July 24, said an official.