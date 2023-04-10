Mumbai: Drill held for quick aid to Covid patients at JJ Group of hospitals | Representative Image

In accordance with the Centre's directive of holding mock drills at state and civic-run hospitals to gauge Covid preparedness, dry runs were carried out on Monday at the Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy group of hospitals which includes JJ, St George, Cama and Albless, and Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) hospitals. The exercise will continue today, while 500 beds have been kept reserved for Covid patients at these hospitals.

The drill comes at a time when the state is witnessing a surge in Covid cases. In a review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on April 7, it was observed that Maharashtra was among the three states with 10 or more districts having a positivity rate (cases per 100 tests) of more than 10%. To detect Covid cases at the earliest, patients visiting fever ward or OPD will have to undergo rapid antigen test or RT-PCR.

Medicos instructed to finish registration of patients in 10 minutes

“We started a mock drill from the fever outpatient department (OPD) which was set up during the pandemic and was helpful for giving immediate attention to patients. Next, we gave training to doctors who will be handling emergency Covid cases. The medicos have been instructed that registration of such patients should be done within 10 minutes to avoid delay in treatment,” said JJ Hospital Dean Dr. Pallavi Saple.

Medicine stocks reviewed

Senior doctor from the hospital said they reviewed medicine stock, X-ray machine, oxygen supply and personnel deployment, etc. Meanwhile, they have also given instructions to doctors for shifting pregnant women and infants to Cama Albless and St George hospitals for treatment if they are found Covid positive.

“We have instructed all the hospitals to take extra care of Covid-infected pregnant women and children. Both the hospitals, Cama and St George, have state-of-the-art treatment facilities for them. We have an 80-bedded ward for Covid patients at the JJ hospital; of them, 30 beds will be reserved for patients with respiratory issues,” he said.

250 beds on standby at GT Hospital

The doctor further said that 250 beds have been kept on standby at the GT Hospital, which will be made available only if cases and hospitalisation increase and there is a need of shifting patients.

After separately reviewing its Covid preparedness, the BMC said there are 4,500 beds, including those at private and civic-run hospitals, available for Covid patients.

