Mumbai: DRI Issues Lookout Circular Against Dominican National Who Escaped From Airport Toilet

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has issued a lookout circular against Nur Mohamad Aden, 35, a Dominican national, who escaped from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on the pretext of going to the toilet. Aden was accompanied by two businessmen, Santosh Sawant and Siddiqui Nadeem Hafiz, who had arrived in Mumbai from Dubai.

During document verification on immigration, it was found that a lookout circular had been issued against Aden by the deputy director of Mumbai DRI. When immigration officials stopped Aden, he escaped after excusing himself to go to the toilet. The Wing Incharge, S K N Sharif, who was on duty at the time, tried to locate Aden, but he could not be found.

The Sahar police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Aden under section 224 of Indian Penal Code on the complaint of a Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau officer Vikramjit Aanchal Singh, who had allegedly found the lookout circular against the accused while verifying their passports.