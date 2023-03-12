e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai3 foreign nationals held at Mumbai airport with gold worth ₹1.40 crore

3 foreign nationals held at Mumbai airport with gold worth ₹1.40 crore

Three foreign nationals were apprehended after arriving in Mumbai from Addis Ababa on Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
3 foreign nationals held at Mumbai airport with gold worth ₹1.40 crore | ANI

The Mumbai Customs department seized gold worth ₹1.40 crore hidden in undergarments and footwear from foreign nationals.

Three foreign nationals were apprehended after arriving in Mumbai from Addis Ababa on Friday.

The three accused were held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, by Customs officials for allegedly attempting to smuggle three kg gold worth ₹1.40 crore by hiding it in their undergarments, officials said on Sunday.

Gold was hidden in undergarments and the soles of their shoes

According to Mumbai Customs, the accused had hidden the gold in their undergarments and the soles of their shoes.

The information was given by the Mumbai Customs department in a statement.

"On 10th March, Mumbai Airport Customs seized over 3 Kg gold valued at ₹1.40 Crore from three foreign nationals who had arrived from Addis Ababa to Mumbai. Gold was found to be concealed in their undergarments and insole of the footwear," the statement read. Further investigation is underway in the case.

(With agency inputs)

Read Also
Watch: Customs officers seize foreign currency worth ₹8.36 crore concealed in handbag at Mumbai...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Two cage traps set up in Marol after leopard sighting

Mumbai: Two cage traps set up in Marol after leopard sighting

Silicon Valley Bank crisis impacts 116-year-old co-operative bank in Mumbai

Silicon Valley Bank crisis impacts 116-year-old co-operative bank in Mumbai

3 foreign nationals held at Mumbai airport with gold worth ₹1.40 crore

3 foreign nationals held at Mumbai airport with gold worth ₹1.40 crore

Mumbai Weather: IMD declares heatwave as mercury levels soar; AQI remains 'poor'

Mumbai Weather: IMD declares heatwave as mercury levels soar; AQI remains 'poor'

Watch: Garage owner's father brutally thrashed by hooligans in Maharashtra's Nashik; CCTV video...

Watch: Garage owner's father brutally thrashed by hooligans in Maharashtra's Nashik; CCTV video...