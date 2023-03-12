3 foreign nationals held at Mumbai airport with gold worth ₹1.40 crore | ANI

The Mumbai Customs department seized gold worth ₹1.40 crore hidden in undergarments and footwear from foreign nationals.

Three foreign nationals were apprehended after arriving in Mumbai from Addis Ababa on Friday.

The three accused were held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, by Customs officials for allegedly attempting to smuggle three kg gold worth ₹1.40 crore by hiding it in their undergarments, officials said on Sunday.

Gold was hidden in undergarments and the soles of their shoes

According to Mumbai Customs, the accused had hidden the gold in their undergarments and the soles of their shoes.

The information was given by the Mumbai Customs department in a statement.

"On 10th March, Mumbai Airport Customs seized over 3 Kg gold valued at ₹1.40 Crore from three foreign nationals who had arrived from Addis Ababa to Mumbai. Gold was found to be concealed in their undergarments and insole of the footwear," the statement read. Further investigation is underway in the case.

(With agency inputs)