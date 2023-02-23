Watch: Customs officers seize foreign currency worth ₹8.36 crore concealed in handbag at Mumbai Airport

Customs officials at the Mumbai airport seized foreign currency worth ₹8.36 crore which was carefully concealed in a handbag of a passenger.

Customs officers, in coordination with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), found foreign currency worth 10 Lakh USD from an Indian origin US national on Monday.

The FC was meticulously concealed in a handbag. Investigations in the matter are ongoing.

More details to follow...

