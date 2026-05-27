Mumbai DRI Busts Ivory Trafficking Syndicate In Karnataka's Mysuru, Seizes 4 Kg Of Elephant Tusks; 3 Held

DRI officials seized protected elephant tusks during an operation against an alleged wildlife trafficking network in Mysuru | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, May 28: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, successfully dismantled an illegal wildlife trafficking syndicate involved in the illicit trade of Indian elephant tusks (ivory) in Mysuru, Karnataka, on Tuesday.

During the operation, three persons were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the illegal dealing and trading of Indian elephant tusks. A total of 4.058 kg of Indian elephant tusks was recovered from their possession.

Ivory seized under Wildlife Protection Act

The Indian elephant (Elephas maximus) is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which prohibits trade in such animals and their derivatives. Accordingly, the recovered 4.058 kg of Indian elephant tusks was seized under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

After completion of the seizure formalities, the three apprehended persons, along with the seized elephant tusks, were handed over to the Forest Range Officer, Mysuru Territorial Range, for further necessary action under the relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

DRI reiterates commitment to wildlife protection

Asian ivory is often preferred by carvers for its softness, which makes it easier to work with for intricate designs and artefacts. Intricately carved Asian ivory is highly prized as a status symbol in certain global markets. Despite global bans on the international trade of Asian elephant ivory, illicit demand remains high.

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DRI has dismantled multiple such illicit wildlife trafficking networks, and these sustained enforcement actions underscore DRI’s continued vigilance, commitment to wildlife protection and unwavering resolve in combating organised environmental crime.

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