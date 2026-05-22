 DRI Busts Wildlife Trafficking Attempt in Pune; Malabar Giant Squirrels & Indian Star Tortoises Recovered
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DRI Busts Wildlife Trafficking Attempt in Pune; Malabar Giant Squirrels & Indian Star Tortoises Recovered

DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit officers intercepted two suspects in Pune on Wednesday over alleged illegal possession and attempted sale of protected wildlife. Acting on specific intelligence, officials recovered three live Malabar giant squirrels hidden in cartons from one suspect and seven live Indian star tortoises from another location, later handing them to the Forest Department for legal action.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, May 22, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
DRI Busts Wildlife Trafficking Attempt in Pune; Malabar Giant Squirrels & Indian Star Tortoises Recovered
DRI Busts Wildlife Trafficking Attempt in Pune; Malabar Giant Squirrels & Indian Star Tortoises Recovered |

Mumbai: The officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit had intercepted two persons allegedly involved in the illegal possession and attempted sale of prohibited wildlife species in Pune.

According to the DRI sources, acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers mounted surveillance and intercepted one suspect at the identified location on Wednesday. Upon examination, three live Malabar giant squirrels (Ratufa indica) were recovered, concealed inside two corrugated cartons. Subsequent follow-up inquiries led DRI officers to another location in Pune, where a second suspect was intercepted. Seven live Indian star tortoises (Geochelone elegans) were recovered from his possession.

Malabar giant squirrels are listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, and their hunting and trade are prohibited except as permitted under the Act. Indian star tortoises are listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, with highest degree of protection, with prohibition on their hunting, possession, transport and trade, officials said.

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"The rescued wildlife, along with the two apprehended persons and the packing material used for concealment, have been handed over to the Forest Department, Pune, for further legal action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The DRI remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting wildlife and preserving environmental sustainability through intelligence-driven operations against unscrupulous elements and poaching syndicates," said an agency official.

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