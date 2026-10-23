Mumbai DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Syndicate; 4 Arrested, 2.29 Kg Gold Seized

DRI investigators recovered gold capsules allegedly concealed in socks during an operation at Mumbai airport, with the agency probing suspected links between transit passengers and other members of an international smuggling network | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 23, 2026: Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, have busted an international gold smuggling syndicate and arrested four people, including a Bangladeshi national, on Friday for their alleged links to the operation. The officials also seized 2.29 kg of gold from the accused.

Those arrested have been identified as Bangladeshi national Mohammed Jinnath Hossain, Santacruz resident V.J. Kevat, Jabalpur resident S.C. Dongre and Ulhasnagar resident S.T. Makhija.

Gold Allegedly Handed Over at Airport

According to DRI sources, specific intelligence indicated that a transit passenger, Mohammed Jinnath Hossain, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai, would be carrying smuggled gold and handing it over to an airport staff member in the international departure area.

Acting on the intelligence, DRI officers noticed the passenger approaching an individual waiting near a washroom in the departure area and handing over a package to Kevat, who works at a shop at the airport.

The duo was intercepted by the DRI team. During questioning, Kevat revealed that he had received a sock containing a capsule of gold dust in wax form from Hossain. A personal search of Kevat led to the recovery of a sock containing four egg-shaped capsules of gold.

Two More Suspects Intercepted

During further questioning, Kevat informed the officials that a few more passengers were scheduled to arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and would hand over similar capsules as planned by the syndicate members.

The officers subsequently kept watch on Kevat and those approaching him. Two more suspected passengers, Dongre and Makhija, then approached Kevat and delivered a package containing socks from which two capsules of gold were recovered.

“None of them could provide legal purchase documents or any other relevant document regarding the recovered gold,” a DRI official said.

Investigation Into Wider Syndicate Underway

DRI officials said that, as part of the ongoing investigation, further evidence was being gathered and other key members of the syndicate were yet to be apprehended. The agency is also investigating the sources of the gold, the distribution of the smuggled gold and the transfer of money through illegal hawala channels.

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Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

Advocates Ravi Hirani and Swarali Kelkar, appearing for Dongre and Makhija in court, argued that none of the accused knew each other.

“Just to make the case a non-bailable offence, the DRI officers have clubbed separate cases. The arrested persons have been sent to judicial custody by the court,” advocate Hirani said.

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