Mumbai: DRI Busts Gold Smuggling Syndicate, Seizes 29.37 Kg Worth ₹37.74 Crore; 24 Women Carriers Arrested

DRI seizes nearly 30 kg gold at Mumbai airport, arrests 24 carriers in major smuggling bust | File Photo

Mumbai, April 9: In a major crackdown on organised gold smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a syndicate, seizing 29.37 kg of gold valued at Rs 37.74 crore and arresting 24 carriers.

Operation Dhahabu Blitz targets carriers

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers identified a group of female carriers arriving from Nairobi attempting to smuggle large quantities of gold through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, on April 8, 2026.

Under “Operation Dhahabu Blitz,” 24 foreign nationals were intercepted. Swift and coordinated enforcement action led to the recovery of 25.10 kg gold bars and 4.27 kg gold jewellery from these passengers.

Highly organised smuggling network exposed

The case reveals a highly organised syndicate using trained carriers and coordinated methods to evade detection.

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DRI reiterates commitment to crackdown

DRI remains committed to dismantling such gold smuggling networks that undermine the country’s economic and fiscal systems and threaten national interests.

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