 Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 64.39 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹64.39 Crore At CSMIA, 4 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Airport Customs Seize 64.39 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹64.39 Crore At CSMIA, 4 Arrested

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 64.39 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹64.39 Crore At CSMIA, 4 Arrested

Mumbai Airport Customs seized 64.39 kg of hydroponic weed worth ₹64.39 crore from four passengers arriving from Bangkok. All accused have been arrested under the NDPS Act as officials investigate the drug supply network.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport Customs bust major drug smuggling attempt, arrest four passengers with hydroponic weed | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 18: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers, in four separate cases booked on Tuesday, seized a total of 64.39 kgs of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 64.39 crore in the illicit market, which were recovered from four passengers, including one foreign passenger, who had arrived from Bangkok.

The accused passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Kerala Man Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹12.68 Crore From Bangkok
article-image

Probe underway into supply network

The Customs is probing who had supplied drugs to the passengers and who was supposed to receive the same in Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on