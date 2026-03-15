 Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Kerala Man Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹12.68 Crore From Bangkok
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Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Kerala Man Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹12.68 Crore From Bangkok

Mumbai Airport Customs on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old Kerala resident after allegedly seizing hydroponic weed worth ₹12.68 crore from his luggage at the international airport. Officials said the accused, Noushad Olappulan, arrived from Bangkok and concealed 12 packets of the narcotic substance under clothes. He allegedly admitted smuggling drugs for quick money, while investigations continue.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Sunday, March 15, 2026, 08:50 PM IST
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Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Kerala Man Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹12.68 Crore From Bangkok |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 12.68 crore sourced from Bangkok.

According to the Customs sources, on the basis of spot profiling, a passenger Noushad Olappulan, a resident of Kerala, was intercepted on Sunday after he arrived at the international airport in Mumbai from Bangkok.

The Customs officials then examined his bag and found it to be containing clothes and Upon removing the clothes, 12 packets containing green coloured dry leafy substance in lump form were found. The said material tested positive for the presence of narcotic drug purported to be hydroponic weed, a substance covered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

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The officials recovered and seized total 12688 grams of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 12.68 crore. In his statement, he admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the narcotics substance that is fruiting and flowering-top of plant purported to be hydroponic weed having net weight 12688 grams from his bag.

"The accused stated that he was getting handsome amount of quick money for drugs. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused. We are probing who had supplied drugs to the accused in Bangkok and who was supposed to receive the same in Mumbai," said a Customs official.

The DRI in its recent report had stated policy changes permitting the cultivation and sale of cannabis in Thailand have increased accessibility, creating new opportunities for traffickers. This has led to rising instances of hydroponic weed being smuggled into India through airports and courier routes. Most cases involved smuggling from Bangkok to various Indian airports, following a common modus operandi wherein carriers conceal weed in vacuum-sealed packets.

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