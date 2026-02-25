Mumbai DRI Busts Forex And Diamond Smuggling Syndicate, 4 Arrested With ₹1.93 Crore Foreign Currency

DRI officials seize foreign currency and diamonds concealed in baggage of four passengers bound for Dubai | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 24: The officers of the Mumbai Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have busted a syndicate that was allegedly involved in smuggling foreign currencies and diamonds outside India. Four persons linked with the syndicate have been arrested and foreign currency worth Rs 1.93 crore was seized, agency officials said.

Four passengers intercepted before Dubai flight

According to the officials, specific intelligence was received that four passengers, namely Abdul Karim, Mohamed Mukhtar, Abdul Khadir Muazzam Kola and Abdul Khadir, flying from Mumbai to Dubai would attempt to smuggle out huge quantities of foreign currency and diamonds out of India.

Thereafter, the officers asked if they were carrying any contraband or any foreign currency or diamonds with them, to which they replied in the positive.

They further informed DRI officers that they were handed over foreign currency and diamonds by a person, and they concealed the foreign currency in their bags for transportation from Mumbai to Dubai in lieu of monetary consideration.

Rs 1.93 crore in foreign currency, 98 grams of diamonds seized

“During the examination of their baggage, it was found that cavities were found in their bags. Upon tearing the same, various notes of foreign currency such as British pounds and US dollars along with diamonds concealed in 53 different transparent pouches were found. The total foreign currency equivalent to Rs 1.93 crore and a total 98 grams of diamonds were found in their possession,” said a DRI officer.

“The said passengers were asked about the legal purchase documents, declaration before customs, etc. for the currencies and diamonds recovered from their luggage; however, they did not produce any documents and all the four passengers reiterated that the above said currency was handed over by a person and the diamonds were handed over by another person at Mumbai for transportation to Dubai in lieu of Rs 20,000 each. They again reiterated that they do not have any legal documents or any other documents that can prove their legitimate possession of the recovered foreign currency and diamonds,” the official said.

Based upon the reasonable belief that the seized foreign currencies and diamonds recovered from the luggage of the said passengers were being smuggled outside India, the accused passengers were placed under arrest.

