Mumbai: DRI Busts Chinese Firecracker Smuggling Racket, Seizes ₹17.07 Crore Consignment At Nhava Sheva

DRI seizes 70 MT of smuggled Chinese firecrackers at Nhava Sheva Port, arrests two accused in major crackdown | File Photo

Mumbai, April 20: Under a targeted operation codenamed “Operation Pyro Heist”, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, successfully busted a syndicate involved in the smuggling of Chinese-origin fireworks/firecrackers into India.

This operation led to the seizure of firecrackers weighing 70 metric tonnes in four containers, valued at Rs 17.07 crore at the Nhava Sheva Port, as well as the arrest of two members of the syndicate and the suspension of the licence of a container freight station (CFS).

Smuggling racket uncovered at port

Investigations revealed a well-orchestrated attempt to evade customs scrutiny. The consignments had been deliberately mis-declared as innocuous goods to avoid detection. The syndicate went a step further, attempting to remove and replace the contraband, that is, smuggled firecrackers, within the CFS itself.

DRI officers caught them in the act, as they were transferring the firecrackers from the imported container into another truck after illegally cutting the container seal.

Regulatory violations and safety concerns

The import of firecrackers is restricted under the Foreign Trade Policy and requires mandatory licences from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) under the Explosives Rules.

Illegal import of such highly hazardous materials poses serious risks, not only to public health and safety but also to port infrastructure, supply chains, and national security.

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DRI reiterates zero-tolerance approach

With this operation, DRI has once again demonstrated its sharp intelligence capabilities and zero-tolerance approach to smuggling. The agency remains steadfast in protecting the public, ensuring fair trade, and safeguarding the integrity of India’s ports and logistics hubs and supply chains.

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