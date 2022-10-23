Mumbai: DRI arrests 3 for smuggling amphetamine worth Rs 15 cr |

Mumbai: The officials of the Mumbai Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested three persons, including a Nigerian national for allegedly being part of the syndicate involved in the smuggling of Amphetamine drugs. The agency has managed to recover 1.9 kg of Amphetamine in the form of tablets, valued at more than Rs 15 crores in the illicit international market.

Amphetamine modulates the activity of most psychoactive drugs. In particular, amphetamine may decrease the effects of sedatives and depressants and increase the effects of stimulants and antidepressants.

According to the agency sources, based on intelligence that narcotic substances were likely to be smuggled into India through an International Courier Parcel, officers of DRI, Mumbai intercepted a parcel at the Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai on October 20. The Parcel had originated from Paris and was destined for an address in Nalasopara in the Palghar district.

"A thorough search of the Parcel resulted in the recovery of 1.9 kg of Amphetamine Type Substance (ATS) in the form of tablets valued at more than Rs 15 crores in the illicit international market. The tablets were packed in polythene packs concealed inside the body of the corrugated packaging material," said a DRI official.

In a follow-up action, the DRI officers, in a meticulously planned operation uncovered multiple layers of recipients through which the consignment changed hands. "The original recipient of the parcel was nabbed when he took delivery of the parcel. His interrogation led to another person who was the next in the chain. The second person was also nabbed in a similar manner," the official said.

The interrogation of the second accused revealed that the ultimate recipient of the parcel was a Nigerian national. The Nigerian national was also nabbed when he came to receive the parcel. The DRI sleuths are now probing if the said contraband was supposed to be sold in the local market and if more people are connected with the syndicate.

