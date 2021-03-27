Mumbai: 122 gm amphetamine concealed inside hard disk, seized

The Mumbai zonal unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 122 grams of amphetamine a psychotropic substance from a courier agency on Friday. The contraband substance was concealed inside a hard disk and the parcel was destined to New Zealand via courier, said officials. Amphetamines are central nervous system (CNS) stimulants which are also used for recreational purposes.
