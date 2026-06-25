Mumbai: Double Rainbow Lights Up Skies Above Marine Drive After Early Morning Showers; VIDEO Viral |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a stunning natural spectacle on Thursday morning as a rare double rainbow appeared over the city’s skyline, delighting residents and morning walkers at Marine Drive.

Several videos and pictures of the breathtaking phenomenon quickly went viral on social media, with netizens capturing the colourful arcs stretching across the cloudy skies after light early morning showers.

In the viral visuals, a bright and vivid rainbow can be seen forming near the horizon over the Arabian Sea, while a second, comparatively fainter rainbow appeared above it, creating a mesmerising double rainbow effect over the Queen’s Necklace.

The phenomenon was witnessed shortly after parts of Mumbai received light rainfall amid cloudy weather conditions following the arrival of the southwest monsoon in the city earlier this week.

Morning walkers and commuters present at Marine Drive stopped to admire the rare sight, with many taking out their phones to record the picturesque moment. Many described the scene as magical and a perfect monsoon morning in Mumbai.

Peacocks Spotted In Peddar Road

The double rainbow sighting comes just a day after videos of peacocks and peahens roaming freely on Mumbai’s Pedder Road and Kemps Corner surfaced online, adding to the monsoon charm across the city.

In one of the widely circulated clips, several peahens were seen calmly walking along Pedder Road despite vehicular movement nearby. Another video showed a peacock perched confidently on a balcony railing near Kemps Corner, drawing attention from residents and passersby.

The unusual sightings of peacocks in the heart of Mumbai, coupled with today’s rainbow display, have become symbolic of the refreshing transformation the city witnesses with the onset of the monsoon season.

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