'Mumbai Never Fails To Surprise': Peacock & Peahens Spotted In City Road After Monsoon Arrival - VIDEO

Several videos showing peacocks and peahens casually strolling along Mumbai’s Pedder Road have gone viral on social media, delighting residents and nature lovers alike. The sightings came shortly after the southwest monsoon finally arrived in the city, bringing much-needed rain and cooler weather.

In one of the widely shared clips, a group of peahens can be seen walking along Pedder Road, seemingly unfazed by the urban surroundings. Another video captures a peacock confidently balancing on a balcony railing in the Kemps Corner area, creating a striking contrast against Mumbai’s busy cityscape.

The unexpected appearances quickly caught the attention of passersby, many of whom stopped to admire and record the birds. The videos have since been shared widely across social media platforms, with users celebrating the rare encounter.

Social media users connect sighting to Monsoon

One Instagram user who shared the footage described the sighting as a special moment linked to the onset of the rains.

“A rare, delightful sight! Peacocks merrily on a jaunt on Tuesday, 23rd, in south Mumbai! In cahoots with mother nature, perhaps … announcing to the city of dreams the arrival of impending, delayed rains … which did shower their grace on the Mumbaikars since evening!” the user wrote.

Let us know! 👂

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The post resonated with many viewers, who flooded the comments section with reactions and theories about where the birds may have come from.

Netizens share their reactions

One user commented, “They come from the tower or silence and godrej baug both which are maintained by the Parsi community, where these beauties live.”

Another simply wrote, “Wow mahn true beauty.”

A third user suggested a possible explanation for the birds’ appearance on city streets, saying, “There is a Parsi Tower of Silence Locally known as Doonger wadi where Parsees after death ceremony is conducted. There are Peacocks over there. Maybe the came down from the hills to the road.”

Another said, "Mumbai never fails to surprise. This is beautiful."

The heartwarming sightings have offered Mumbaikars a memorable glimpse of wildlife amid the city’s monsoon season.