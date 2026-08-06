Mumbai Double Murder Tragedy: Father, 14-Year-Old Son Stabbed Dead In Vikhroli Over Loud Music Row; 2 Relatives Arrested | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man and his 14-year-old son were allegedly stabbed to death, while the man's wife and younger son sustained serious injuries in a violent family dispute in Rahul Nagar, Vikhroli (West), in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Vishwakarma, 40, and his son Shlok Vishwakarma, 14. Sunil's wife, Anju Vishwakarma, and younger son, Vivan Vishwakarma, suffered grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital.

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The Parksite Police have apprehended two persons, identified as Surendra Vishwakarma and Suraj Vishwakarma, and registered a murder case against them. Further investigation is underway.

Police said the crime scene has been secured, forensic examination is in progress, and all legal formalities are being carried out. Investigators are working to establish the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the attack.

According to preliminary investigations, the violence allegedly erupted following an argument over loud music, which escalated into a family altercation. During the assault, several family members were allegedly attacked with fists, kicks, and a knife.

After receiving information about the incident, Parksite police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured victims to Rajawadi Hospital. However, doctors declared Sunil Vishwakarma and his son Shlok dead during treatment.

According to the sources, four brothers from the Vishwakarma family lived in the same house, with two of them residing in the attic. At around 2:00 a.m., one of the brothers, Sunil Vishwakarma, allegedly played music at a high volume.

This prompted his brothers, Surendra and Suraj Vishwakarma, to confront him. The confrontation quickly escalated into a heated verbal altercation, which subsequently turned violent. During the scuffle, Surendra and Suraj allegedly attacked Sunil and his entire family with sharp-edged weapons.

Police said further investigation is in progress.