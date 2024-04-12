Mumbai Door-less Toilets: Torn Gunny Bags Used As Curtains At Public Loo In Bhayandar

Mumbai Doorless Toilets: Torn Gunny Bags Used As Curtains At Public Loo In Bhayandar | Suresh Golani

Mumbai: Already under criticism for the unhygienic and filthy state of community toilets, due to the lack of proper maintenance, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has earned public ire due to door-less loos at one such facility in Bhayandar (west). Torn gunny bags double up as curtains at the community toilet located in Jai Ambe Nagar-a sprawling slum cluster near the station in Bhayandar (west) due to missing doors. The worst affected are the women who are forced to defecate in the toilet cubicles that don't have doors.

Mumbai Doorless Toilets: Torn Gunny Bags Used As Curtains At Public Loo In Bhayandar | Suresh Golani

The twin-city has 201 community toilet complexes, comprising more than 3,500 toilet seats, and most of them were built under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) under the Nirmal Abhiyan. Following several complaints regarding shabby work, the civic administration had terminated the contract of maintaining public toilets awarded to a private agency.

Stop gap arrangement

As a stop gap arrangement, the conservancy workers attached to the MBMC have been roped in to shoulder the responsibility of maintaining the community toilets after the termination of the contract. “We have received complaints regarding lack of needed facilities at some of the community toilets. Sanitary inspectors have also been instructed to immediately rectify the anomalies and ensure that citizens do not face any inconvenience.” said a senior MBMC officer. “The MBMC has bagged several awards for cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). However, the ground reality projects a different image though,” said local resident and social activist- Ganesh Baamne.

Mumbai Doorless Toilets: Torn Gunny Bags Used As Curtains At Public Loo In Bhayandar | Suresh Golani

Similar other complaints

Similar complaints regarding uncleanliness, unsanitary conditions, broken seats and doors are pouring in from various parts of the twin-city. Another community toilet located in the Pandurang Wadi area of Kashimira was found to be overflowing with faecal matter posing a health hazard to citizens living in the locality. However, officials claimed that they cleared the clogged pipes and sewer system with the help of sucking machines immediately after receiving the complaint.