Mumbai: Don’t let legislators venture out of their homes, BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale asks supporters of Maratha reservation

Known for his no-holds-barred style, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajya Sabha member Udayanraje Bhosale asked the supporters of Maratha reservation not to resort to any agitation and instead not let their legislators and members of the parliament (MPs) venture out of their homes.

Reacting for the first time over the Supreme Court judgement on the crucial issue of Maratha reservation, Bhosale, who has supported the reservation, said despite the contrary view taken by the SC, the state should take a firm stand. Without naming the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, he said why senior leaders of other political parties have not expressed their opinions.

Stop your legislators and MPs on the roads and do not let them roam around, said the direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who switched over to BJP soon after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But he had to taste defeat at the hands of NCP from Satara. Later, BJP reinstated him in the Rajya Sabha.

Another Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, supporter of the Maratha reservation, has appealed to the community members to maintain peace and avoid any emotional outbreak. A large number of pro-reservation activists owe their allegiance to both the scions of the royal family.