Mumbai: Don’t drop guard, next one month crucial, say health officials

Though there has been a drop in the daily Covid-19 cases in the city, the next one month is going to be crucial, considering the relaxations and fully vaccinated people allowed to travel by trains. The local administrations will have to ensure Covid-safety protocols are being followed by all.

Health experts said that the numbers are relieving for now, but there is a need to observe restraint considering there will be social gatherings during the festive season.

The task force has recommended avoiding huge gatherings, ensuring social security

and increasing testing in the state. “The state has been registering less than 5,000 cases per day in the last two weeks, but there is a need to ensure that there is no surge in cases as seen in Delhi,” said senior health officials from the state health department.

A critical care specialist at Fortis Hospital and a member of the state Covid-19 task force, Dr Rahul Pandit said the next six to seven months are crucial. People need to adhere to Covid-safety protocol, else there will be a surge in cases. Moreover, the gap between the two waves has been 100 to 120 days. “We need to be prepared for the worst. Moreover, we need to build a gap of 200 days so that we can vaccinate as many people as possible and reduce the impact of the third wave,” he said.

A member of Maharashtra’s Covid task force, Dr. Shashank Joshi said, “There is an endemic nature of the virus in Mumbai because of which the daily caseload has been around 300 and not dropping significantly. It is different from what is seen in Pune, Delhi and other metro cities. But now, we are seeing a clear decline for the first time, possibly due to exposure and vaccines.”

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:23 PM IST