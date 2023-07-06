 Mumbai: Dombivali Firm Dupes Education Society's President Of ₹10 Lakhs
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Dombivali Firm Dupes Education Society's President Of ₹10 Lakhs

Mumbai: Dombivali Firm Dupes Education Society's President Of ₹10 Lakhs

The president of Vivekananda Education Society (VES) filed a complaint with the Chunabhatti police, who have registered an FIR of cheating under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are conducting further investigations.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
Representational | Pixabay

The president of the Vivekananda Education Society (VES), Chembur, has filed a complaint against Vishwak Enterprises in Dombivali for allegedly cheating him of ₹10 lakh. The complainant, Suresh Malkani, 73, intending to purchase a 160 kilovolt-amps capacity generator, had invited online quotations and Vishwak Enterprises had offered to provide it for ₹11,15,100.

Case details

In a subsequent meeting between Malkani and Rahul Chite of Vishwak Enterprises, Chite agreed to provide the generator for ₹9,98,500, and Malkani paid an advance of ₹2,99,500. Chite promised to deliver the generator in two months, but demanded the remaining amount after four months. Malkani paid the remaining amount, but didn’t receive the generator despite repeated requests.

Later When VES representatives visited Chite’s office, they found it locked. The president of VES subsequently filed a complaint with the Chunabhatti police, who have registered an FIR of cheating under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are conducting further investigations.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Con Poses as WhatsApp Executive, Dupes Elderly Man
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Dombivali Firm Dupes Education Society's President Of ₹10 Lakhs

Mumbai: Dombivali Firm Dupes Education Society's President Of ₹10 Lakhs

Thane: Ceiling Plaster Of Room Collapses In Khopat; 2 Teen Girls Injured

Thane: Ceiling Plaster Of Room Collapses In Khopat; 2 Teen Girls Injured

Maharashtra Politics: As Ajit Pawar Roars, CM Eknath Shinde Tries To Keep Both Nerve And Job

Maharashtra Politics: As Ajit Pawar Roars, CM Eknath Shinde Tries To Keep Both Nerve And Job

Sharad Pawar Heads To Delhi To Convene Meeting Of National NCP Executives Today; NDMC Pulls Down...

Sharad Pawar Heads To Delhi To Convene Meeting Of National NCP Executives Today; NDMC Pulls Down...

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Reported During Night In Several Parts Of City

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Reported During Night In Several Parts Of City