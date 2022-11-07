Mumbai: Dog owners get into catfight, assault neighbours for asking them to clean up pet's mess; booked | Representative Image

Powai police have booked three siblings, including two women, for purportedly assaulting their neighbour and her mother on November 4, Friday, when the duo told them to put a leash on their dog while walking it.

The incident happened at 2.40 pm when a woman Alisha Sayyed was drying her laundry in her balcony when she spotted her neighbour Sonali Ansut (28) walking her dog. The dog defecated in front of their door but the owner paid no heed and got angered when Sayyed asked her to leash their dog, stated a report in Hindustan Times.

Sayyed was quoted saying that she hadn't paid attention to abuses hurled at her by Sonali but upon her return, she swore at her. Alisha added that when she confronted her neighbour, she assaulted her.

The complainant further added that her siblings Vaishali and brother Sumit also joined and then the women assaulted her and scratched her face with their nails and assaulted Alisha with bamboo stick injuring her severely.

When her [Alisha's] mother came to pacify, the brother pulled the lady's hand and twisted her fingers causing a fracture.

HT report further stated that Sayyed's neeighbours intervened and the stopped the fight. She was further quoted saying that that the two are undergoing treatment in Rajwadi hospital.

Police case has been registered against the three siblings under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminal act with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and they are investigating the matter.