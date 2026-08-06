Mumbai Doctors' Strike: Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Issues Notices To IMA, MARD & Maharashtra Govt; Hearing Scheduled Today |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the ongoing doctors’ strike in Maharashtra.

A bench of acting chief, Justice Ravindra, Gage and Justice Gautam Ankhad has issued notices to the Indian Medical Association (Maharashtra), MARD (Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors), and the State government’s Medical Education Department. The court has scheduled an urgent hearing in the matter at 1 PM today.

The court registered the suo motu petition after taking note of reports published in various newspapers.

Nearly 7,000 resident doctors have called for an infringe strike across Maharashtra in protest against the state government's decision to conditionally register CCMP-qualified BHMS practitioners with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC). The strike has severely disrupted outpatient services across Mumbai's major government hospitals on Wednesday. While emergency services, ICUs and surgeries continued, OPD attendance fell by nearly 50% at several hospitals, leaving hundreds of patients waiting for hours and many returning home without treatment.

Resident doctors, under the banner of Central MARD, boycotted OPDs and other non-emergency services while staging demonstrations within hospital premises. The strike follows the government's move to create a separate register for BHMS practitioners who have completed the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP).

Hospital administrations have deployed senior faculty and heads of departments to manage patient care, but the reduced workforce significantly affected routine services.