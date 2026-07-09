Mumbai Doctors Save 70-Year-Old Woman With Rare Food Pipe Rupture Using Advanced Therapy |

Mumbai: Doctors have successfully saved a 70-year-old woman suffering from a rare and life-threatening rupture of the food pipe, known as Boerhaave syndrome, using advanced endoscopic vacuum therapy and an innovative fat-grafting technique, helping her avoid major surgery.

Patient admitted after severe symptpost-vomiting

The woman, Manjula Shah, a resident of Parel, was admitted to Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai after developing severe chest pain, difficulty swallowing and breathlessness following an episode of forceful vomiting. Investigations at the hospital revealed a large perforation in the lower oesophagus, allowing food and infected material to leak into the chest cavity and trigger a serious infection.

Dr. Shankar Zanwar, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist at Gleneagles Hospital, said, "Such tears are rare but can become life-threatening because food particles, saliva and infected material can leak into the chest cavity, leading to severe infections and complications. She was managed through a coordinated multidisciplinary approach involving gastroenterologists, physicians, intensivists, anaesthetists and plastic surgeons."

Doctors highlight risks of the rare condition

While surgery is usually the standard treatment for such cases, the medical team opted for a less invasive approach due to the patient's age and existing infection.

"We decided to perform Endoscopic Vacuum Therapy (EVT), an advanced technique that promotes healing. A specially designed vacuum-enabled tube was placed endoscopically at the site of the defect to continuously remove infected fluids and stimulate healthy tissue growth," Dr. Zanwar said.

The vacuum system was replaced every three to four days, and the patient underwent five to six treatment sessions over several weeks. Although the cavity reduced significantly, a small residual opening remained.

Advanced vacuum therapy aids healing

"To close the remaining defect, we harvested a small amount of the patient's own fat tissue from her thigh, processed it and injected it into the residual defect. Using the patient's own tissue enhanced healing and eliminated the need for major surgery," he added.

The patient was discharged after nearly a month in stable condition.

Her son, CA Bhavesh Shah, said, "The entire experience was frightening because we never imagined that vomiting could lead to such a serious condition. The treatment required patience and multiple procedures, but the doctors explained every step and gave us confidence throughout the journey."

Dr. Bipin Chevale, CEO of Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai, said, "This case demonstrates the importance of advanced medical innovation and collaborative care in managing highly complex conditions. We are delighted to see Shah recovers well and regain her quality of life.

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