Mumbai: Doctors Perform City's First RABIT Technique Surgery To Treat Thyroid, Leaving 60-Year-Old Patient Symptom-Free |

Mumbai: For the first time in Mumbai, doctors have treated thyroid by Robotic-Assisted Breast-axillo Insufflation Thyroidectomy (RABIT) surgery. A 60-year-old female farmer from Kolhapur underwent thyroidectomy assisted by Da Vinci robotic system, which not only treated her thyroid but also left her symptom-free.

Gokula Patil was visiting her son in Mumbai when she presented a significant swelling on the left side of her neck. Diagnosed four years ago with benign thyroid swelling, she had been managing her condition conservatively.

However, over the last few years, the swelling has progressively increased in size. Upon further evaluation using sonography and a CT scan, multiple nodules were discovered on her left thyroid gland, with a smaller nodule on the right side. A biopsy confirmed the benign nature of these nodules.

Given the nodules' growth, a thyroidectomy was deemed necessary. Under the expert team of doctors at Gleneagles Hospital Parel, the procedure was carried out, assisted by the Da Vinci robotic system. Patil was operated through the RABIT technique, that revolutionizes thyroid surgery by offering a minimally invasive alternative to traditional methods.

The robotic-assisted method enhances surgical accuracy and reduces trauma, leading to smaller incisions and minimal scarring. For patients, it translates to quicker recovery, less postoperative pain, and a significantly lower risk of complications. For doctors, the robotic system provides enhanced visualization and dexterity, allowing for meticulous dissection and preservation of vital structures.

Dr. Jignesh Gandhi, senior laparoscopic and robotic surgeon, said, “Traditional open surgery often results in large visible scars and longer recovery times. The RABIT technique involves small 8 mm incisions in hidden areas like the axilla and along the areolar regions, avoiding visible neck scars and preserving muscle integrity. This results in minimal post-operative pain and faster healing. The entire procedure lasts 1-2 hours with minimal blood loss, ensuring the preservation of critical structures like the parathyroid glands and the recurrent laryngeal nerve.”

Dr. Vivek Talaulikar, COO of Gleneagles Hospitals, said, “The successful implementation of the RABIT technique is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge treatments that enhance patient outcomes and quality of life. Robotic procedures like RABIT exemplify our approach, offering precision, safety, and improved recovery times for patients. By integrating such advanced technologies, we aim to set new benchmarks in healthcare and ensure our patients receive the best possible care.”