Mumbai: 12-Year-Old Girl's Organ Donation Saves 4 Lives After Being Declared Brain Dead | Representative Image

Mumbai: A twelve-year-old girl provided new life to four patients by transplantation of organs after she was declared brain dead. As it is correctly said that the smallest coffins are the heaviest, the girl’s parents took a very important decision by deciding to donate the kidneys, liver and heart which became crucial life-savers for four other patients.

In 2020, Santacruz-resident Vaidehi Bhau Tanawade was diagnosed with a chronic case of Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a rare autoimmune disorder in which a person's blood doesn't clot properly. She was put on immunosuppressants and modulators as a part of the treatment. In 2022, she received Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG), a therapy to help weakened immune systems fight-off infections.

Subsequently, in June 2023, and July 2024, she underwent transfusions of packed red blood cells (PRBCs) but her health continued to decline. On July 13th in the early morning, Vaidehi was rushed to Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children with sudden weakness leading to encephalopathy, a group of conditions causing brain dysfunction and hematemesis, internal bleeding resulting in vomiting blood. A CT scan revealed a severe intracranial haemorrhage with herniation and she was declared brain-dead.

Vaidehi’s parents were counselled regarding organ donation and keeping humanity alive, the parents of the young child decided to donate her organs for the well-being of needy patients. The team of doctors decided to store her kidneys, liver, and heart for donation. One kidney was donated to a recipient in the same hospital while another went to KEM Hospital in Parel. Her liver found a recipient at Gleneagles Hospital in Parel and her heart was transported to MGM Hospital in Chennai.

“The Hospital is deeply moved by the courage and generosity of parents who made the challenging decision to donate their child's organs without giving it a second thought. This act of selflessness embodies compassion and empathy. We regret the loss of the parents but also thank them for making such a life-altering decision that will help in community transformation. These parents are the superheroes who have borne the loss of the child and still managed to play a critical role in the upliftment of society,” said Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospitals.