Mumbai: Doctors At Sion Hospital Donate ₹1 Lakh To Save 13-Year-Old Girl’s Life With Advanced Pacemaker

BMC run Sion Hospital | Representative Image

Mumbai: The doctors at the BMC-run Sion Hospital went a step beyond their duty call and donated Rs 1 lakh to save the life of Chandi Gaud, a 13-year-old Dahisar resident who was born with a slow heart rate that caused fatigue and frequent fainting spells.

A pacemaker is a small metal device implanted just under the skin near the collarbone, connected to the heart by two electrical leads. It sends regular electrical impulses to maintain a heart rhythm of 60-100 beats per minute.

She was in urgent need of an advanced pacemaker worth Rs 7 lakh and the cost of the entire procedure was Rs 8 lakh. As the device is not covered under government insurance schemes, doctors in the cardiology department decided to step in to help the patient. While Medtronic India Ltd – medical device maker – donated the pacemaker, the medicos contributed to make up for the remaining amount.

Gaud received her first pacemaker in 2017 at Sion Hospital, however, she soon developed an infection at the implantation site. Dr Pratap Nathani, head of the cardiology department, said that the device had to be replaced after antibiotics failed to resolve the issue. “In May 2024, Gaud again experienced dizziness and fainting. She was taken to a medical center in Uttar Pradesh where another pacemaker was implanted. However, within a month, she again developed an infection,” the doctor said.

In June, the teen returned to Sion Hospital, where initial treatments couldn't contain the infection. “We had to remove the pacemaker and place her on a temporary external device, and she also needed skin grafting surgery due to infection damage,” Dr. Nathani said. Unable to determine the exact cause of the recurring infections, doctors decided to provide her with an advanced pacemaker that requires no surgical incision and has no wires. However, her family could not afford the life-saving device.

The Sion Hospital team consulted Dr Yash Lokhandwala, an electrophysiologist and arrhythmia specialist, who recommended a leadless pacemaker. Unlike traditional pacemakers, it doesn’t require incisions, significantly reducing the risk of infection. “It is a small, pellet-like device that can be implanted directly into the heart through a vein in the groin,” said Dr. Nathani.

Gaud was discharged just before Diwali, allowing her to celebrate the festival with her family.