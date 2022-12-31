Mumbai: Doctor, who's also a National horse rider, undergoes successful re-do surgery for a collar bone dislocation

Image for representative purpose | Photo Credit: Unsplash

A 50-year-old Dr Shakir Kharbe, a stud farm and a national horse rider, suffered a dislocation of his collarbone (AC joint) after falling from his horse on an outstretched shoulder. The doctor (patient) underwent surgery for this injury at a hospital in South Mumbai but got to know that his surgery had failed when complete loss of fixation and joint reduction was noticed on a postoperative X-ray after six weeks after the primary surgery. Following this, the patient then got in touch with Dr Mohit Kukreja at Wockhardt Hospitals about three months post 1st surgery with an extremely painful and stiff shoulder. The doctor said the patient was at the point where he had suffered from 2 major problems- a failed AC joint surgery with complete loss of fixation with collarbone prominence and a stiff, frozen shoulder. However, the patient is stable and recovered.

Dr Mohit Kukreja, Consultant Sport Medicine, Arthroscopic and Shoulder/Elbow/Knee surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, said when Dr Kharbe visited him after three months of his injury, he had a very stiff painful right shoulder due to which he was unable to carry out his daily activities, lift his arm, consult his patients and hardly sleep at night.



“After examining him thoroughly, I explained that the only way for him to get his shoulder function back was by doing a re-do (revision) surgery. He underwent an arthroscopic assist. Revision AC joint reconstruction with a hamstring tendon (tendon from the leg area), fixing it with buttons and high-strength tape sutures to keep the joint in place. We also did a complete release of his shoulder capsule arthroscopically to get back his shoulder movements,” he explained.

Post-redo surgery, they advised him of a customized physiotherapy protocol to specifically cater his situation, to help the new repair heal while avoiding him having a stiff shoulder again.

Broke my shoulder as horse fell: Kharbe



Dr Shakir Kharbe said, "Being a National Horse Rider and the owner of a stud farm, I used to ride horses regularly. Unfortunately, while riding the horse, he fell and broke my shoulder. It was a very painful injury and immediately got admitted to a reputed hospital in South Mumbai and got the surgery done but the surgery failed within 6 weeks of fixation. However his shoulder was miserable with hardly any function and was looking for an experienced shoulder specialist who would cure his problem and give him relief from the pain.



“I had contacted Dr Mohit Kukreja at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central and he examined me meticulously, discussed my problems and suggested a second surgery. The surgery went smoothly, I underwent an aggressive rehabilitation program and I am now living a normal life and have resumed all my activities three months after my second surgery. I am extremely grateful to the hospital and doctor in giving me my shoulder back, in fact, a new lease on life. I am looking forward to resuming competitive horse riding very soon,” he said.