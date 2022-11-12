Mumbai: Doctor from Bhayandar gives breath-taking glimpses of wildlife in Kenya

Dr Dilip Shah gives a glimpse of an intoxicating collection of wildlife photographs captured at the Maa-sai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. | Admin

Mumbai: From the adrenaline-driven chase sequence of a cheetah right from stalking to kill a Thomson's gazelle (a small fast antelope), and the complete hunting sequence of a serval cat to a zebra in the jaws of a crocodile and magical sunsets, Dr Dilip Shah, a consultant diabetologist from Bhayandar gives a glimpse of an intoxicating collection of wildlife photographs and sequences captured at the Maa-sai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

An ardent nature lover and wildlife photographer by passion, Shah has held his first solo exhibition at the Jehangir Terrace Art Gallery from November 9-15. He has picked 64 frames from the thousands he has clicked during his venturesome experience of nine photo safaris to Maasai Mara, one of Africa's greatest wildlife reserves.

Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Member of Parliament

Supriya Sule are among some of the dignitaries who have visited the exhibition.

“My thirst for going to Maasai Mara has been growing after every visit. Apart from anticipation and timing, I believe the understanding of light being at the right position and right moment are all it takes to be a good

photographer,” says Shah who also launched a book on the occasion. Notably, most of the pictures have been shot with wide angle lenses from almost touching distance handheld.