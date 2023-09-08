 Mumbai: DMart Parent Company Avenue Supermarts Buy 17 Retail Units For ₹88.7 Cr In Kandivali West
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
DMart parent co buys 17 retail units for Rs 88.7cr | Photo: dmart.com

Avenue Supermarts, the parent company of DMart, has acquired retail space in Kandivali West for a significant amount of Rs 88.74 crore. The supermarket may potentially be built at Kandivalis Bhabrekar Nagar area. The purchase includes 17 retail units spanning the basement, first, and second floors, totalling 45,876.92 sqft (47,235.77 sqft).

Additionally, the deal includes 44 car parking spaces. This transaction, registered on August 24, was acquired from Gauri Land Developers, according to details from PropStack.

