Mumbai Diwali 2026: 7 Dogs, 2 Cats And 29 Birds Injured By Firecrackers, Cases At Parel Animal Hospital Nearly Double

Firecracker noise, smoke and sparks leave dogs, cats and birds injured during Diwali celebrations in Mumbai | Photo - JustDial

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: Diwali celebrations left several animals and birds injured in Mumbai, with 38 of them brought to the Parel animal hospital for treatment on the festival day alone.

The number of cases was nearly double compared to last year, highlighting the impact of firecracker noise, smoke and sparks on stray animals and birds.

According to Dr Mayur Dangar, administrator of the Parel animal hospital, the cases included seven dogs, two cats, 12 pigeons and 17 kites. While some animals suffered burn injuries due to firecracker sparks, several birds experienced breathing difficulties and eye-related problems caused by smoke and intense flashes of light.

Firecrackers Cause Injuries And Stress

Dr Dangar said firecrackers affect animals and birds not only physically but also cause fear and stress due to sudden loud noises and bright flashes. Birds are particularly vulnerable, as panic caused by firecrackers can make them lose their balance while flying, resulting in injuries.

"The smoke and loud noise generated by firecrackers affect animals and birds. Sudden sounds and flashes of light create fear and stress, particularly among birds," he said.

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He added that all the injured animals and birds were being treated at the hospital. The hospital witnessed a significant rise in cases this Diwali compared to the previous year, with the number almost doubling.

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