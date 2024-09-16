 Mumbai: Disruptions On Dadar-Badlapur AC Suburban Line Due To Technical Glitch
Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai AC Train | X/ @Piyush Goyal

Mumbai: Commuters on the Dadar-Badlapur AC suburban train faced delays on Monday after the train was detained between Mumbra and Diva. The disruption was caused by a technical issue with the train's peantograph.

As a result of the delay, two subsequent local trains were also detained, exacerbating the inconvenience for passengers. However, the restoration work was started immediately.

According to the Spokesperson of CR, the problem was reported at 12.10 pm (noon) and was resolved at 12.50 pm.

Statement Of An Official Of The Central Railway

"Authorities concerned initiated the restoration work to resolve the technical glitch and resume normal service as soon as possible" said an official of CR.

Passengers are advised to check the latest updates from the railway station and plan their journeys accordingly. 

