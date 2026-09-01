Mumbai: Dismissed Police Officer Sachin Waze Seeks NIA Case Diary In Antilia Bomb Scare, Mansukh Hiran Murder Case

Sachin Waze has asked the court to summon and preserve NIA case and station diaries before the prosecution begins presenting witnesses | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 1, 2026: Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze has asked the court to call for the case diary maintained by the officers of the NIA while probing the Antillia bomb scare case and murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran.

Waze has on Tuesday moved a plea pleading the court that the case diary and station diary maintained at the time of investigating the crime be called upon and kept in sealed condition before the first witness is called by the prosecution to testify in the court.

Waze Points To Investigation Gaps

In his plea, Waze has pointed out several alleged lacunas in the investigation, claiming that the agency has not recorded the statement of the actual victims of the threat and also seems not to have visited the spot where the incident has taken place.

He has further pleaded that as the court begins to conduct the trials, the lacunae will be duly polished, amended and the truth will remain out of the reach of the court.

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Plea Seeks Case Diary For Fair Trial

Waze has claimed that “as an essential aspect of the well-settled principles of fair trial and pursuit of unravelling truth, timely reference to the case diary will be necessary and desirable for just decision of the case in hand.”

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