Mumbai: Disabled Aid Scheme Launch By BMC Paused Due To Lok Sabha Polls

BMC Headquarters | File Photo

The BMC's scheme to provide financial assistance to differently-abled people will be delayed for two months. Announced in the 2024-25 civic budget, the pet project of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was intended to be launched before on April 1 the Lok Sabha polls. However, the plan didn't materialise as the model code came into force. The scheme will now be implemented in June, confirmed the civic official.

Taking cues from its Thane and Navi Mumbai counterparts, the BMC formulated a policy to provide financial assistance to the disabled in August 2023. Accordingly, the then municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal announced the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Divyang Financial Assistance Scheme in his budget speech.

Meant for those over the age of 18 years, the scheme will cover 59,115 registered 'divyangs'. The yellow cards, indicating 40% to 80% disability, will get Rs6,000 on a half-yearly basis. Likewise, blue card holders, with over 80% disability, will draw Rs18,000 on a half-yearly basis.

“The beneficiaries of yellow cards are around 42,078, while there are 17,037 blue card holders. We have completed the process required for the scheme, but we cannot launch it as the model code of conduct is in force,” said a senior civic official.