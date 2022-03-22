Mumbai: Dindoshi sessions court imposes Rs. 1000 cost on state for ‘lethargic’ approach

In the 2015 double murder case of Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambani, a sessions court in Dindoshi on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs. 1,000 on the prosecution for its ‘lethargic’ approach in producing witnesses before it to conduct the trial.

On Tuesday, the crime branch had sought an adjournment, which the court granted, but after imposing the cost. “In spite of frequent orders of this court that the case is made time-bound by the honourable Supreme Court, the prosecution is being found lethargic in producing witnesses promptly,” Additional Sessions Judge DD Khoche noted.

The court granted the adjournment subject to the cost of Rs. 1,000 to be deposited by the prosecution with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). It directed that a senior police inspector is to attend the court on Friday.

