Mumbai: Dindoshi Police Arrest 10th Accused In MNS Worker Akash Main’s Murder Case In Malad, All Remanded Until October 22

Dindoshi Police arrest the 10th accused in the murder case of MNS worker Akash Main in Malad | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Dindoshi police arrested one more individual, Mayank Varma, 27, for allegedly murdering MNS worker Akash Main, 27, in Malad East on Saturday. He has been remanded to police custody until October 22. So far, the police have arrested a total of 10 individuals in this case.

According to the police, Akash resided in Malad East. On October 12, around 6.10 PM, near Abhyudaya Bank on Daptri Road, Shivaji Chowk, Akash was riding a motorcycle (Activa) when he overtook an auto. An argument broke out between the auto driver and Akash, which escalated quickly. The auto driver began to assault him with his hands and legs, and others joined in, brutally beating him with stones, hands, and feet. Akash's mother attempted to intervene but was unsuccessful, and the mob also attacked his relatives.

Akash's relatives transported him to Trauma Hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator. Unfortunately, after four hours, the doctors declared him dead.

The Dindoshi police registered an FIR against the auto driver and others under sections 103(1) (punishment for murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Saturday.

The Dindoshi police on Sunday arrested nine individuals for the alleged murder of MNS worker Akash Main, 27, in Malad East on Saturday. The accused have been remanded in police custody until October 22. The individuals arrested are Avinash Kadam (auto driver), Amit Vishwakarma, Aditya Singh, Jaiprakash Aamte, Rakesh Dhagle, Sahil Kadam, Akshay Pawar, Pratikesh Surve, and Vaibhav Sawant.