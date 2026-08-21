Mumbai Digital Hoardings Under Scanner: Anna Bansode Orders Probe Into Permissions, Safety And Irregularities | File photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode has directed authorities to conduct a detailed inquiry into the permissions, validity and public safety aspects of digital LED advertising hoardings installed at Teachers Colony in Bandra (East) and on the MSRDC foot overbridge along the Western Express Highway.

A meeting chaired by Bansode at Vidhan Bhavan was attended by officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and other concerned departments.

During the meeting, concerns were raised that continuously changing advertisements and videos displayed on the digital hoardings could distract motorists and increase the risk of accidents.

The meeting also highlighted that complete documents related to the permission process, tendering procedure and information sought under the Right to Information Act were not available. Bansode directed the authorities to thoroughly examine the entire process and take appropriate action.

The MSRDC has been instructed to convene a meeting with the concerned departments within seven days. Traffic police officials will also be required to attend the meeting to review the validity of the hoardings, the permission procedure and traffic safety concerns.

Bansode directed the MSRDC to submit a detailed report following the review. He also instructed the authorities to initiate action as per rules if any irregularities or malpractice are found in the installation or approval of the digital advertising hoardings.