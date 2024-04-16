Mumbai: Diamond Dealer Duped Of ₹35 Lakh By Finance Businessman; Complaint Filed At BKC Police Station

Representative photo |

Mumbai: A 43-year-old diamond dealer filed a case against a 65-year-old finance businessman for allegedly cheating him of Rs35 lakh. According to the FIR filed with the BKC police, the complainant, Nitin Goenka, resides at Nepean Sea Road and operates the diamond and watch trading company 'Goenka Glitterati Private Limited' in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). He met the accused, Parasmal Lodha, through relatives in 2010, who resides in New Delhi.

Goenka used to discuss business matters with Lodha. In January 2020, the accused contacted the complainant, expressing interest in purchasing two diamond wristwatches, one of which he intended to gift to his wife. Goenka quoted a price of Rs35 lakh for the watches. Lodha agreed and requested that the watches be sent to his address in Chennai. Despite several reminders, Lodha failed to make the payment and kept giving various excuses.