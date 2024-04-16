 Mumbai: Diamond Dealer Duped Of ₹35 Lakh By Finance Businessman; Complaint Filed At BKC Police Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Diamond Dealer Duped Of ₹35 Lakh By Finance Businessman; Complaint Filed At BKC Police Station

Mumbai: Diamond Dealer Duped Of ₹35 Lakh By Finance Businessman; Complaint Filed At BKC Police Station

According to the FIR filed with the BKC police, the complainant, Nitin Goenka, resides at Nepean Sea Road and operates the diamond and watch trading company 'Goenka Glitterati Private Limited' in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC)

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Representative photo |

Mumbai: A 43-year-old diamond dealer filed a case against a 65-year-old finance businessman for allegedly cheating him of Rs35 lakh. According to the FIR filed with the BKC police, the complainant, Nitin Goenka, resides at Nepean Sea Road and operates the diamond and watch trading company 'Goenka Glitterati Private Limited' in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). He met the accused, Parasmal Lodha, through relatives in 2010, who resides in New Delhi.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Cheating Case Registered Against Diamond Broker For Deceiving Dealer Of Over ₹38...
article-image

Goenka used to discuss business matters with Lodha. In January 2020, the accused contacted the complainant, expressing interest in purchasing two diamond wristwatches, one of which he intended to gift to his wife. Goenka quoted a price of Rs35 lakh for the watches. Lodha agreed and requested that the watches be sent to his address in Chennai. Despite several reminders, Lodha failed to make the payment and kept giving various excuses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fali Nariman: A Genius And A Doyen Of The Bar

Fali Nariman: A Genius And A Doyen Of The Bar

Mumbai: Diamond Dealer Duped Of ₹35 Lakh By Finance Businessman; Complaint Filed At BKC Police...

Mumbai: Diamond Dealer Duped Of ₹35 Lakh By Finance Businessman; Complaint Filed At BKC Police...

VIDEO: Shooters Accused In Salman Khan House Firing Escorted Out Of Mumbai Airport Amid Tight...

VIDEO: Shooters Accused In Salman Khan House Firing Escorted Out Of Mumbai Airport Amid Tight...

Heatwave Grips Mumbai, Thane & Raigad: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Heatwave Grips Mumbai, Thane & Raigad: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Bombay HC Refuses Interim Relief To Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy In Family Assets Case

Bombay HC Refuses Interim Relief To Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy In Family Assets Case