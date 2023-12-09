Mumbai News: Cheating Case Registered Against Diamond Broker For Deceiving Dealer Of Over ₹38 Lakh 

Representational Image

Mumbai: A case has been filed against the diamond broker Minhaj Ansari, alleging the deception of a diamond dealer amounting to ₹38.13 lakhs.

As per police reports, Minhaj Ansari, a resident of Nagpada and a diamond broker, is alleged to have approached the complainant on October 9, claiming to have a cash-paying customer interested in a plus 2 minus 14 CVD 1100-carat diamond. On October 25, the complainant, Tejas Parikh, another diamond broker, sought confirmation from a Diamond businessman named Dhanraj Jain regarding the specified diamond, and Jain confirmed its availability. Following this, Parikh contacted Ansari to retrieve the diamond, which Ansari collected the same day, assuring Parikh of providing the cash on the same day.

However, when Parikh subsequently inquired about the cash, Ansari informed him that the customer would make the payment within two to three days. Subsequently, Ansari avoided Parikh's calls, citing busyness or providing various reasons. Eventually, Ansari stopped responding to Parikh's attempts at contact.

Realizing that he had been deceived, Parikh lodged a case against Ansari under sections 419 (cheating) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code at the BKC police station on December 7.