Mumbai: Diamond Brokers Flee With Precious Stones Worth ₹1.26 Crore From BKC Trader

Representational Image

The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police are hunting for two diamond brokers who allegedly took away precious stones worth Rs1.26 crore on the pretext of selling them to well-known traders.

According to the police, the duo accused – Ashok Lukhi and Anil Lukhi – visited R Jay Kumar & Co located in Bharat Diamond Bourse, BKC, on October 20. They met sales executive Sanjay Bodra, who is also the complainant in the case, and gained his trust by referring to well-known diamond traders.

Bodra said they claimed that high-profile traders were seeking good quality diamonds and were ready to give handsome prices. Under this pretext, the accused obtained the precious stones, promising payment within a week after the sale.

However, even after a week, they neither returned the diamonds nor made any payment, while Bodra was unable to contact them despite repeated attempts. Eventually, the duo switched off their phones and went incommunicado.

The police are investigating whether the duo have similarly defrauded other diamond traders.