Mumbai: Dheeraj Wadhawan played fraud upon PMLA court to get private hospital admission, says CBI court

A special CBI court that recently directed that Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited’s (DHFL) promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan be shifted to a the state-run JJ hospital from a private hospital where he was admitted, has said in its detailed order that he had played fraud on another court while availing the order in June last year by suppressing that the CBI court had already rejected his plea for private hospital admission.

The CBI court had passed the order in Dec 2020 and said that order attained finalty. It said the factum of rejection of his application was hidden by Wadhawan while securing an order from a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on June 1, 2021. “Availing order from court by playing fraud is nullity in the eye of law,” special CBI judge SU Wadgaonkar stated in the order.

The court also made remarks on the Taloja jail authorities and said they played fraud on it by shifting Wadhawan to any other hospital other than the state’s JJ hospital without it order.

“It is required to pose a question to ourselves being a common man and what will be the feeling of common man or co-inmates of Dheeraj Wadhawan who are detained in prison…that high influential accused can do anything with the aid and assistance of jail authority.” the court said. It added that the feeling is also supported by the fact that there is prima facie evidence against the accused that he is a prime beneficiary along with Kapil Wadhawan (his co-accused) of crime proceeds which are in thousands of crores and still they are enjoying the crime proceeds by availing specialty medical facility, when there is availability of treatment in premier state-run JJ hospital.

Judge Wadgaonkar also remarked that according to the record of the private Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, the ailments he was undergoing treatment for come in purview of normal medical ailments and in spite of that he was retained there for 9 months and when the court called for the status report, the hospital claimed that it is going to discharge him. The conduct of concerned persons of the hospital also comes under scanner, it said.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:47 PM IST