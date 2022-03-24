CBI court directs immediate shifting of ex-DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to JJ hospital

Mumbai: Two days after a special CBI court pulled up the superintendent of Taloja Jail and a private hospital over the long hospitalisation of the former promoter of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) Dheeraj Wadhawan, it ordered that he be shifted immediately to the state-run J J hospital on Thursday.

The court had, on Tuesday, called for an explanation from the superintendent or the head of the department of the private Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and sought to know the ailments Wadhawan was suffering from that had necessitated hospitalisation for a long period. He has been admitted there since April last year. It had also sought an explanation from the jail superintendent on how he had been shifted to the private hospital without its permission.

Wadhawan’s advocate Rohan Dakshini said on Thursday that the private hospital submitted to the court that Wadhawan needed two surgeries as he suffered from a sleep disorder and that he could be sent back to prison after two weeks of surgery. The surgery could be done in J J Hospital too, it informed the court. CBI judge S U Wadgonkar then passed an order that Wadhawan be immediately shifted to J J Hospital. The Taloja Jail authorities, on the other hand, sought time to submit their explanation.

On Tuesday, the CBI had informed the court about the long hospitalisation of Wadhawan in the private hospital, after which the court had called for explanations from the jail and the private hospital.

Earlier, another special court - designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) - had issued a notice to the private hospital after receiving a complaint from the Taloja Jail superintendent on the long stay of Wadhawan at the private hospital. The doctors had then appeared before the PMLA court and it was submitted that he could be discharged in two weeks. On Tuesday, the day he was supposed to be discharged, his advocates approached the PMLA court and apprised it of his health condition and the court had then permitted his stay in the private hospital, pending a second opinion and report from J J Hospital. The matter was to be heard on March 28.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:31 PM IST