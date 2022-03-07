Mumbai: Dheeraj Wadhawan can be discharged says hospital after court issues notice of prolonged stay

After a special court issued a notice to a private hospital recently on the prolonged stay of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited’s (DHFL) former promoter and accused in the Yes Bank fraud case Dheeraj Wadhawan for 11 months, doctors from the hospital remained present before the court on Monday as per its orders and the hospital submitted a report stating that he can be discharged in two weeks.

It was on a complaint received from the Superintendent of Taloja jail on Feb 25, that the court had learnt of Wadhawan's stay at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital since April 6 last year. The jail had complained to the court that he was avoiding prison in this manner. The court had then directed the Enforcement Directorate’s officers to immediately depute its officers and verify the facts of the complaint. It also directed that the agency shall take immediate steps to lodge him in prison.

The court issued a notice to the hospital that its doctors must appear before the court on March 7 with the entire record of treatment given to Wadhawan.

Special Judge MG Deshpande had asked the hospital’s report to answer its queries on why he was being treated in the hospital for a prolonged period and not discharged to continue his custody in prison. It had also sought to know when he would be discharged.

The court had asked in its order why action should not be taken on the hospital for admitting a patient for such a long time on flimsy ground.

On Monday, two doctors were present before the court from the private hospital with two advocates. The advocates filed details on the treatment of Wadhawan. The report recommended that he could be discharged in two weeks.

On Feb 25, the court had also called a report from KEM hospital regarding Dheeraj’s brother and former DHFL promoter and co-accused Kapil Wadhawan. It had said that the court was merely intimated of his admission and it was obligatory on the part of the jail superintendent to find out his exact status and report it to the court. It had also directed the KEM hospital’s superintendent to attend the court on the next date and explain why he had not been discharged since long.

On Monday, the court was informed by a doctor from KEM that he was already discharged on Mar 4 and is now lodged in prison.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 11:30 PM IST