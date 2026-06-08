Mumbai: Dharavi Redevelopment To Follow Singapore-Hong Kong Model; 10,000 Homes Planned By 2028

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Dharavi Redevelopment Project should be executed on the lines of modern housing developments in Singapore and Hong Kong while ensuring that residents, livelihoods and the area's unique identity remain at the centre of the transformation.

The directions were issued during a review meeting of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

Residents, Livelihoods To Remain Priority

Fadnavis said the redevelopment project is not merely about constructing buildings but is aimed at the overall development of Dharavi's residents. He stressed that while commercial development forms a part of the project, citizen welfare must remain the top priority.

The Chief Minister directed officials to preserve Dharavi's industrial and social ecosystem and ensure that employment opportunities and livelihoods are protected throughout the redevelopment process.

Officials informed the meeting that special MSME schemes are being prepared for key Dharavi industries, including leather manufacturing, textiles, recycling, pottery and food products. Plans are also being developed to introduce modern cloud kitchen facilities for the food industry.

Focus On Kumbharwada, Environment

Fadnavis highlighted the significance of Kumbharwada, stating that it is not only a pottery hub but also an important part of Dharavi's cultural and tourism identity.

He directed officials to hold discussions with stakeholders and identify suitable measures to preserve the area's distinctive character.

The Chief Minister also instructed authorities to implement the proposed nature park within the redevelopment project and undertake tree transplantation and plantation drives to maintain environmental balance.

10,000 Homes In First Phase

Calling the redevelopment one of the country's most ambitious urban renewal projects, Fadnavis directed officials to plan for providing at least 10,000 homes to eligible residents by 2028.

He also ordered the creation of a special single-window cell to facilitate faster approvals and permissions required for the project.

Eligible residents will receive modern homes equipped with independent kitchens, bedrooms, toilets and natural lighting. Separate toilet facilities for women will also form an important part of the redevelopment plan.

Officials stated that work related to rehabilitation buildings, railway land development and supporting infrastructure is progressing in phases and that the required funding is available.

India's First Multi-Modal Transport Hub

A major component of the project is the proposed development of India's first state-of-the-art multi-modal transport hub in Dharavi.

The hub will connect multiple metro corridors with the Western, Central and Harbour railway networks. Future plans also include extending bullet train connectivity to Dharavi.

Officials said the facility will feature a city check-in system, allowing passengers to check in luggage within Dharavi before travelling to the airport through the Airport Express network.

Plans are also being explored for a water transport jetty and a vertiport for future air taxi services, bringing rail, metro, road, water and air transport together at a single location.

International-Style BKC-Dharavi Corridor

The route connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Dharavi will undergo beautification under the project. Green belts, footpaths and modern urban infrastructure will be developed along the corridor.

Modern residential and commercial projects are also planned at the bus depot site, with officials stating that the wider Dharavi-BKC region is expected to acquire an international character.

According to officials, rehabilitation buildings in Dharavi are scheduled for completion within 42 months, while rehabilitation work in Matunga is planned within 39 months. The first phase of the project is targeted for completion and handover by March 2028.

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